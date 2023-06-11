 Skip to content

Super Walrus Entertainment System update for 11 June 2023

Achievements Part 2 - Horse Game

Share · View all patches · Build 11445232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5 new achievements have been added! These are all incredibly challenging tasks related to The Horse Game, one of the games inside of this game, a game in which YOU, yes you, find the horse.

