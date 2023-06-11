Gale Is Here and Playable NOW!

It's been about a month and a half since the Steam release of Beat Banger, and I'm happy to announce that we finally released Gale's level. It's been a long time coming, but she's finally here. Claire's level is not too far behind, so stay tuned.
Patch Notes
Version 2.90 ✨
- Added Gale Animations
- Added Gale SFX
- Added Gale Chart
- Added Gale wallpaper
- Added New Gallery images (Gale / Zoe)
- Fixed joystick spazzing
- Fixed dialogue bug in cutscenes
- Updated Gale configuration files
Changed files in this update