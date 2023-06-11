 Skip to content

Beat Banger update for 11 June 2023

Gale Is Here and Playable NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


It's been about a month and a half since the Steam release of Beat Banger, and I'm happy to announce that we finally released Gale's level. It's been a long time coming, but she's finally here. Claire's level is not too far behind, so stay tuned.

Patch Notes

Version 2.90 ✨

  • Added Gale Animations
  • Added Gale SFX
  • Added Gale Chart
  • Added Gale wallpaper
  • Added New Gallery images (Gale / Zoe)
  • Fixed joystick spazzing
  • Fixed dialogue bug in cutscenes
  • Updated Gale configuration files

