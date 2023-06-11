b0.8.2 Picking

New section Weapons

Weapon section allows you to pick your weapon via clicking (hot keys still work, as does mouse wheel)

Weapon section shows current weapon and any unlocked weapons available

Upgrade stats of the selected weapon is shown at the bottom of the list. (Some of the bonuses like charge attack is still not actually active, working on that)

Multiplier, Fuel, Cooldown and kill chances on upgrading is implemented and is shown on that list.

Quest completed display changed and fixed (again!)

A lot of big changes were made in the code structure regarding weapon damage (as part of the weapon upgrade in the 0.8.0 update). Some fixes were made.

Bug damage resistance and kill chances is a new feature where bugs can resist the damage of a weapon making some weapons better for certain bugs and not as good for others.

Upgrading your weapon to level 3 hits an upgrade called kill chances which improves the base chance of killing any type of bug. (At max, this goes back to 100% like it used to be before this update).

Example of what this is: Flyswat has 0% chance to kill a tick, without upgrading. Upgrading to level 3 will give the flyswat a 25% chance of killing a tick. La Chancla for has a 50% chance of killing a tick, but will have 75% chance after the level 3 upgrade.