V0.4.19 Patch Notes

V0.4.19 Patch

Added

-New logging system to easily detect problems.

Fixed

-Boundary errors on some of the buildings

-Game crashes after splash screen

-Game crashes on exit (More reports would be amazing for this one)

-Handbook header sizing problem

-Selection text sizing problem in Asian languages

-Dupe glitch & Buildings effects are triggered after loading an island

-Localization fixes

-Skybox visual glitch

Notes:

The data loss while loading islands & the pesky shadow distortion bug when moving the camera is a top priority for the next patch. Also, we will work on crash problems & performance issues.

Also if you have any problems to report, please head to our discord server and create threads. We prioritize the reports on our discord server since we can directly contact the reporters.

That was it for today, have a great week everybody!

-Sj (Developer)