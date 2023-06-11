 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pile Up! update for 11 June 2023

V0.4.19 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11445067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.4.19 Patch

Added

-New logging system to easily detect problems.

Fixed

-Boundary errors on some of the buildings
-Game crashes after splash screen
-Game crashes on exit (More reports would be amazing for this one)
-Handbook header sizing problem
-Selection text sizing problem in Asian languages
-Dupe glitch & Buildings effects are triggered after loading an island
-Localization fixes
-Skybox visual glitch

Notes:

  • The data loss while loading islands & the pesky shadow distortion bug when moving the camera is a top priority for the next patch. Also, we will work on crash problems & performance issues.

  • Also if you have any problems to report, please head to our discord server and create threads. We prioritize the reports on our discord server since we can directly contact the reporters.

That was it for today, have a great week everybody!

-Sj (Developer)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2094911 Depot 2094911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link