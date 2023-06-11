EA Update v0.5.11 - Super Hexagon and Reworked Custom Content Loading

Highlights
Super Hexagon Assist
- Added to the game!
Playing With Custom Content Online
- The game will now check to see if your version number on custom content is identical to everyone else on match load. If they aren’t, the custom content will be redownloaded, preventing desyncs caused by mismatched versions. As a result of this update, version numbers are now required to be changed every reupload.
- New text overlay added while the match is loading indicating which players are currently downloading specific content.
Menus
Character / Assist / Stage Select Screen
- Added announcer voice lines for selecting custom content.
- Fixed a bug that caused duplicate content to sometimes appear in the custom content selection menu.
Online
- Creating an online lobby now pre-fills your lobby name with “<Player>’s Lobby”.
Custom Content
Uploading Custom Content Reworked
- Reworked upload procedure, with new prompts and warnings for an easier experience. Errors now persist on screen until you click “ok”.
- Version numbers are now required to be in the following format:
- xx.xx.xx.xx (a sequence of up to four “less than 100” numbers separated by decimal points. For example: 1.0, 0.0.5, or 0.4.1.10)
- Thumbnails are now limited to 3 Megabytes in size.
- Changelogs can now be added via the meta.json - A blank “changelog” key will be automatically added for you. If you specify one here, you don’t need to do so via the game client.
- You can now specify content visibility settings on the workshop via the meta.json file. You can use “private”, “unlisted”, or “public” (default). Note that “private” content cannot be played online. Use “unlisted” if you’d like to test in a private setting.
- You now are automatically subscribed to any content you upload and immediately fetch the latest updates when you upload revisions of your content.
- Custom content is now sorted alphabetically on the CSS.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Neutral Special
- Fixed attack angle when fired backward (110 → 70)
- Down Special
- Fixed grounded down special preventing you from using your Rainbow Trail to jump cancel.
- Added grounded ECB to the aerial version of loop.
- Bounce sound effect now has a cooldown before it can play the sound again.
Octodad
- Dash Attack
- Removed stray pixel from the pixel art.
- Ledge Climb
- Updated with completed pixel art.
Orcane
- Neutral Special
- Droplet projectile is no longer destroyed by the death boundary.
- Down Special
- Droplet projectile is no longer destroyed by the death boundary.
Welltaro
- Parry Fail
- Updated with completed pixel art.
Assists
Crewmate
- New palette added.
Niko
- Projectiles spawned by a player in Niko’s light are now also buffed.
Orcane
- Fixed bug which made the assist fly backward at different rates when spawned on the ground or in the air.
Tankman
- Projectile now recolors with costumes.
Stages
Backyard
- Soul Bros’ music track no longer drops in volume near the end of the loop.
The Spire
- Top camera and death boundaries moved 20 pixels upward.
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.1.6
General
- New HitboxStats fields: tumbleType
- Deprecated HitboxStats fields: forceTumbleFall
- New TumbleType constants
- New Character function: pressedStrongAttack()
- New CollisionBox functions: copyFrom()
- Removed accidental internal comments from a few of the constants classes
- New constants class: StrongInputType
- New CharacterEvent: JUMP_CANCEL
Changed files in this update