Update 0.7.35 (Beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello subROVers - SOLARIS is here!

What's New

SOLARIS is a tool used in last month's Falkor cruise to measure reactive oxygen species (ROS) in corals. ROS are byproducts of biological processes involving oxygen; they are toxic and, in most cases, organisms seek to neutralize them. Their ability to do so is affected by stress, so measuring the ROS a coral emits and comparing it to a baseline gives scientists a way to know how stressed it is. SOLARIS takes these measurements right next to the coral without further stressing it, and when you think how much a coral is disturbed by being brought to a lab on the surface, its advantages become very apparent.

Here's a dive where you can see the real SOLARIS in action (May 4th). Sometimes they talk about the game, like at 08h12m25s and 09h21m30s (long dives!)

https://www.youtube.com/live/l4kI1OaECuc?feature=share&t=3325

SOLARIS appears in the Tokelau Dive, which we've revised with a new flow and objectives. We've also fixed bugs, made a few changes to the ROV's light based on feedback, and improved the internal organization of the save file (the naming convention for dives is more robust now).

IMPORTANT - there's no in-game tutorial for SOLARIS yet, though we've updated the manual with all the relevant information.

ALSO IMPORTANT - Updating to this version should reset the Tokelau dive's objectives and nothing else. We've tested this against profiles from several versions past, but if you see anything strange after the update, please let us know.

Moving Forward

We'll keep 0.7.35 in beta until the end of the week, and then we'll roll it out for everyone. Starting tomorrow, we'll go back to the Hoel, which will be an all-new dive with the biggest wreck we've done yet.

Happy subROVving! 😁

Full Log

New Features/Improvements:

Dives: Added the SOLARIS tool to the game. Added a milk crate to the Experiments Platform to hold it.

Dives: Revised the Tokelau dive to use SOLARIS.

(feedback) Dives: Increased ROV light angle / reduced ROV white light intensity and increased distance to give a better gradation.

Internal: Improved handling of custom fog.

Internal: Revised save system and profile.

Bug Fixes:

Dives: Sonar dot persists when the parent object is removed.

Dives: Buoy objective marker doesn't disappear after pinging if it had been scanned previously.

Dives: Scanning objects prevents their map icon from appearing.

Get In Touch

Here's a list of the many ways in which you can reach us:

From the game -press F8

Through the forum right here on Steam

Through our Discord Server,

Through Twitter,

Through mastodon,

By email (info 'at' sqr3lab.com)

Support subROV

If you enjoy subROV and would like to support us, please leave us a review. It helps a lot!