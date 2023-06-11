 Skip to content

Beyond The Evil update for 11 June 2023

Patch v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes!

Patch v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes!

Hello Everyone! We've found a few errors, so here's the second update!

NEW RESOURCES

  • We've added one skip button in the game credits.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed one bag interaction in the chapter 3.

  • Fixed the Chapter 3 Saves.

  • Fixed the hint zoom in the chapter 2.

  • Fixed the note in the floor - chapter 2.

  • Fixed the chapter 1 occlusion.

  • Fixed the controller sensivity.

  • Fixed the walkie talkie and folder examine in the chapter 5.

  • Fixed one interaction with a book - chapter 5.

  • Fixed one couch position - chapter 5.

  • Fixed one invisible table in the chapter 5.

