Patch v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes!

Hello Everyone! We've found a few errors, so here's the second update!
NEW RESOURCES
- We've added one skip button in the game credits.
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed one bag interaction in the chapter 3.
-
Fixed the Chapter 3 Saves.
-
Fixed the hint zoom in the chapter 2.
-
Fixed the note in the floor - chapter 2.
-
Fixed the chapter 1 occlusion.
-
Fixed the controller sensivity.
-
Fixed the walkie talkie and folder examine in the chapter 5.
-
Fixed one interaction with a book - chapter 5.
-
Fixed one couch position - chapter 5.
-
Fixed one invisible table in the chapter 5.
-
BlackHawk Games.
Our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames
Changed files in this update