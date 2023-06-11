 Skip to content

Unification update for 11 June 2023

2023.06.11.1

2023.06.11.1

Build 11444852

  • properly disposed of inventory items pushed to storage
  • upgrade menu is skipped on mid-biome levels and after event horizon
  • biome subtitle now only shown on first level of biome
  • upgrade menu list now shows only 3 unchosen upgrades instead of full list
  • removed skip upgrade button
  • fixed simulated hmd rotation locking in menu when pressing inventory swap or gravity toggle buttons
  • prevented inventory swap or gravity toggle while paused

