- properly disposed of inventory items pushed to storage
- upgrade menu is skipped on mid-biome levels and after event horizon
- biome subtitle now only shown on first level of biome
- upgrade menu list now shows only 3 unchosen upgrades instead of full list
- removed skip upgrade button
- fixed simulated hmd rotation locking in menu when pressing inventory swap or gravity toggle buttons
- prevented inventory swap or gravity toggle while paused
Unification update for 11 June 2023
2023.06.11.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1177341 Depot 1177341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update