First update!

Hey everyone!

Thank you so much for playing the game! Since we are in early access, we would love to hear your thoughts about the game. If you have any feedback, suggestions, questions, or just want to chat with us, join our Discord.

Here is the change log:

New features:

Changed how interaction works with props - You now need to press E once to take them and E once to put them down

You can also now throw those props with LMB

All cardboard boxes are now props and can be destroyed

Camera shake of all weapons improved

Shotgun feel improved

Added Discord icon to the main menu

HUD will get more glitched out the lower your HP gets

Added in-game text tutorial at the start of the game

Texts in levels will now show their translation when hovered

Balancing:

Decreased accuracy of all enemies

Drones now start shooting after they spot the player (not right away after spawning)

Shotgun damage increased

Made easy difficulty easier and hard difficulty harder

Increased headshot damage multiplier

Bugfixes:

Improved Chinese localization

Brightness setting is now also affecting main menu

Indicator device is switching to green when pumps are turned on

You can now interact with every interactable actor and also should see their tooltip

Anethium tutorial screen now has correct image

Rat isn‘t getting stuck on dead enemies

Ladder movement improvements - It is now possible to use W to get of ladder when looking away from it

Player isn‘t rotating when any key is bound to left or right arrow and pressed

You were able to duplicate N1 Great when picking it up

Bugs we are aware of and are trying to fix them:

Drones get stuck in wall sometimes

Shotgun reload sound is playing infinitely and restart is needed for fix

For some people flicking flashlight on and off frequently crashes the game

And now, community highlights:

(kvak is quack in Czech :D)



sent to us by XtramCZ on Discord, thanks!

And what are we planning for the next update?

As we now have a little time between chapter we want to upgrade to Unreal engine 5.1 for better physics engine and we would also like to move game repository from git to subversion for better teamwork. This won't take long but it will help us to work more efficiently. And then we will of course start to work on the second chapter!