Patch 1.0.82462

Weapons
- Added some missing unique sound effects for Emerald Holocross, Ruby Raypier, The Big Bang and Legacy Sun Stone.
Matchmaking and Servers
The dedicated servers that previously hosted matches while playing in Quick Matchmaking and Matchmaking modes have now been disabled. All games for players that queue into the matchmaking system are now hosted by the monster player.
A player's hidden matchmaking rating (MMR) no longer has an effect on the matchmaking queue: it is first come first serve when filling spots in a lobby. Matchmaking ratings are still tracked for purposes of earning bounties for playing as specific characters in specific regions.
