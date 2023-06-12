 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Video Horror Society update for 12 June 2023

Patch 1.0.82462

Share · View all patches · Build 11444804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Weapons

  • Added some missing unique sound effects for Emerald Holocross, Ruby Raypier, The Big Bang and Legacy Sun Stone.

Matchmaking and Servers

  • The dedicated servers that previously hosted matches while playing in Quick Matchmaking and Matchmaking modes have now been disabled. All games for players that queue into the matchmaking system are now hosted by the monster player.

  • A player's hidden matchmaking rating (MMR) no longer has an effect on the matchmaking queue: it is first come first serve when filling spots in a lobby. Matchmaking ratings are still tracked for purposes of earning bounties for playing as specific characters in specific regions.

Changed files in this update

VHS_WIN64_Depot Depot 611362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link