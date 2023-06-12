Patch 1.0.82462

The dedicated servers that previously hosted matches while playing in Quick Matchmaking and Matchmaking modes have now been disabled. All games for players that queue into the matchmaking system are now hosted by the monster player.

A player's hidden matchmaking rating (MMR) no longer has an effect on the matchmaking queue: it is first come first serve when filling spots in a lobby. Matchmaking ratings are still tracked for purposes of earning bounties for playing as specific characters in specific regions.