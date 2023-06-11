 Skip to content

Lawgivers II update for 11 June 2023

Alpha 7.18

Last edited by Wendy

FEATURES

  • graph to record electoral results
  • AI voters take account of unipolarism, bipolarism or multipolarism
  • coalition proposal may now be declined

IMPROVEMENTS

  • game points/victory system
  • some interface and navigation improvements
  • leader of party is now secretary
  • record on calendar when other parties change leader
  • tooltips for media coverage

FIXES

  • now can't build anymore two times the same building in a region
  • vice president candidates can now as well candidate again
  • statements outreach population based now on media coverage
  • two issues that made it impossible to start a new game

