Alpha 7.18

FEATURES
- graph to record electoral results
- AI voters take account of unipolarism, bipolarism or multipolarism
- coalition proposal may now be declined
IMPROVEMENTS
- game points/victory system
- some interface and navigation improvements
- leader of party is now secretary
- record on calendar when other parties change leader
- tooltips for media coverage
FIXES
- now can't build anymore two times the same building in a region
- vice president candidates can now as well candidate again
- statements outreach population based now on media coverage
- two issues that made it impossible to start a new game
Changed files in this update