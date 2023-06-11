Return Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11444691 · Last edited 11 June 2023 – 20:46:06 UTC by Wendy



Hey everyone, this update includes QOL and NG+ changes.

Don't worry, you can still expect the content update at the end of the month!

Here is a list of changes:

Achievements

"Battle Hardened" has been renamed to avoid confusion

Added a new achievement

Stamina

Stamina now replenishes to maximum on room transition

Death

The death sound volume has been lowered

Tutorial

You can now repeat the tutorial instructions until you complete the objective

Fixed an issue where the rifle pickup was already loaded

Fixed an issue where you could progress the tutorial without equipping the rifle

Fixes an issue where weapons wouldn’t reset after finishing the tutorial

Dialogue

You now have to manually close a dialogue rather than it automatically closing after a period of time

Map

Fast travel has been changed to pressing rather than holding the fast travel button

New Game +

To access NG+ you must have a save where you have completed the game

NG+ includes 2 new cutscenes

NG+ modifiers:

Enemies deal 30% more damage

Enemies drop 25% less REC

Enemies drop 25% less XP

Health stations will only heal to 50% of max health

Dying will result in losing 10% of your REC

Thanks for reading, let me know if you find any new bugs in the update!