Return update for 11 June 2023

Return Update 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey everyone, this update includes QOL and NG+ changes.

Don't worry, you can still expect the content update at the end of the month!

Here is a list of changes:

Achievements

  • "Battle Hardened" has been renamed to avoid confusion
  • Added a new achievement

Stamina

  • Stamina now replenishes to maximum on room transition

Death

  • The death sound volume has been lowered

Tutorial

  • You can now repeat the tutorial instructions until you complete the objective
  • Fixed an issue where the rifle pickup was already loaded
  • Fixed an issue where you could progress the tutorial without equipping the rifle
  • Fixes an issue where weapons wouldn’t reset after finishing the tutorial

Dialogue

  • You now have to manually close a dialogue rather than it automatically closing after a period of time

Map

  • Fast travel has been changed to pressing rather than holding the fast travel button

New Game +

To access NG+ you must have a save where you have completed the game

NG+ includes 2 new cutscenes

NG+ modifiers:

  • Enemies deal 30% more damage
  • Enemies drop 25% less REC
  • Enemies drop 25% less XP
  • Health stations will only heal to 50% of max health
  • Dying will result in losing 10% of your REC

Thanks for reading, let me know if you find any new bugs in the update!

