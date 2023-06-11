Return Update 1.0.4

Hey everyone, this update includes QOL and NG+ changes.
Don't worry, you can still expect the content update at the end of the month!
Here is a list of changes:
Achievements
- "Battle Hardened" has been renamed to avoid confusion
- Added a new achievement
Stamina
- Stamina now replenishes to maximum on room transition
Death
- The death sound volume has been lowered
Tutorial
- You can now repeat the tutorial instructions until you complete the objective
- Fixed an issue where the rifle pickup was already loaded
- Fixed an issue where you could progress the tutorial without equipping the rifle
- Fixes an issue where weapons wouldn’t reset after finishing the tutorial
Dialogue
- You now have to manually close a dialogue rather than it automatically closing after a period of time
Map
- Fast travel has been changed to pressing rather than holding the fast travel button
New Game +
To access NG+ you must have a save where you have completed the game
NG+ includes 2 new cutscenes
NG+ modifiers:
- Enemies deal 30% more damage
- Enemies drop 25% less REC
- Enemies drop 25% less XP
- Health stations will only heal to 50% of max health
- Dying will result in losing 10% of your REC
Thanks for reading, let me know if you find any new bugs in the update!
Changed files in this update