 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starcom: Unknown Space update for 11 June 2023

Ganymede 13216 Minor Map Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11444682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch to fix issue where icons from Prologue universe are visible after wormhole, as well as fixing a uncommon null reference check in minefields.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1750771 Depot 1750771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link