Crocotile 3D update for 11 June 2023

v2.1.4

11 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.2.1.4 (June 11, 2023)

  • Added: Option to replace/swap any selected object instances with another object type. Right-click the object in the Scene panel and select "Replace Selected Instances" to replace them with the object.
  • Added: Freelook camera mode! Toggle on/off with Spacebar+F. For more information check the documentation. You can adjust the speed, sensitivity, inverted, flat movement options in the Settings > Camera panel.
  • Added: Option in Settings to change the Viewcube model. Model needs to have its textures embedded.
  • Added: ViewCube Scale option and ViewCube Viewport Ratio option in the Settings.
  • Added: Keybindings for selecting/deselecting multiple edges. Ctrl+shift to select and ctrl+shift+alt to deselect.
  • Changed: Keybindings for the "Center Crosshair" and "Center Crosshair Bounds" has been switched. "Center Crosshair" has been renamed to "Center Crosshair Average" and its description has been updated.
  • Fixed: Tiles copied from a rotated object would paste incorrectly outside of the object.
  • Fixed: After loading a scene, objects weren't selectable with marquee until an object was added or deleted.
  • Fixed: Right-clicking a selected object that has bones, then clicking out of menu would make it not selectable again until another object was selected and right-clicked.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
