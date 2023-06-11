Share · View all patches · Build 11444675 · Last edited 11 June 2023 – 20:46:04 UTC by Wendy

v.2.1.4 (June 11, 2023)

Added: Option to replace/swap any selected object instances with another object type. Right-click the object in the Scene panel and select "Replace Selected Instances" to replace them with the object.

Added: Freelook camera mode! Toggle on/off with Spacebar+F. For more information check the documentation. You can adjust the speed, sensitivity, inverted, flat movement options in the Settings > Camera panel.

Added: Option in Settings to change the Viewcube model. Model needs to have its textures embedded.

Added: ViewCube Scale option and ViewCube Viewport Ratio option in the Settings.

Added: Keybindings for selecting/deselecting multiple edges. Ctrl+shift to select and ctrl+shift+alt to deselect.

Changed: Keybindings for the "Center Crosshair" and "Center Crosshair Bounds" has been switched. "Center Crosshair" has been renamed to "Center Crosshair Average" and its description has been updated.

Fixed: Tiles copied from a rotated object would paste incorrectly outside of the object.

Fixed: After loading a scene, objects weren't selectable with marquee until an object was added or deleted.

Fixed: Right-clicking a selected object that has bones, then clicking out of menu would make it not selectable again until another object was selected and right-clicked.

