 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lockdown 2024 update for 11 June 2023

Release notes for 1.13.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11444561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 2 new missions with 2 unlockable scenes
  • Extended 3 ending scenes (Nurses, Lawyer & Stewardess)
  • 1 new unlockable scene
  • Added option to show ending scene when To Be Continued scene plays
  • Fixed new memories linking to wrong scenes
  • Fixed test on memory links
  • Fix the Lawyer scene cutting off
  • Updated help text for finding the blueberry lube
  • Fixed issue with memories not being unlocked

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2150201 Depot 2150201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link