- 2 new missions with 2 unlockable scenes
- Extended 3 ending scenes (Nurses, Lawyer & Stewardess)
- 1 new unlockable scene
- Added option to show ending scene when To Be Continued scene plays
- Fixed new memories linking to wrong scenes
- Fixed test on memory links
- Fix the Lawyer scene cutting off
- Updated help text for finding the blueberry lube
- Fixed issue with memories not being unlocked
Lockdown 2024 update for 11 June 2023
Release notes for 1.13.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
