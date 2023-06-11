 Skip to content

Dagdrøm update for 11 June 2023

Version 1.1.2

Version 1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Clearer hints for The Trials in The Travel Guide
  • Revamped hints from The Speaker System to make them less cryptic
  • Updated over 30 dialogues

Act 1:

  • Clarified zone computer functionality in The Common Area

Act 2:

  • Added hints from The Speaker System in The Desert Town

Act 3:

  • Added option with visual text for audio puzzle in The Power Room
  • Added visual numbers in all levels of The Trials
  • Changed bird colors to clarify puzzle in The Trials floor VIII
  • Clarified Visual Walkthrough for Act III
  • Fix for black screen bug for The Trials floor IV
  • Fix for rare bug with the final room of The Trials floor VIII
  • Major revamp of visual hints in The Trial Rooms
  • Simplification of key puzzles in The Trial Rooms

