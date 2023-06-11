Version 1.1.2

General:
- Clearer hints for The Trials in The Travel Guide
- Revamped hints from The Speaker System to make them less cryptic
- Updated over 30 dialogues
Act 1:
- Clarified zone computer functionality in The Common Area
Act 2:
- Added hints from The Speaker System in The Desert Town
Act 3:
- Added option with visual text for audio puzzle in The Power Room
- Added visual numbers in all levels of The Trials
- Changed bird colors to clarify puzzle in The Trials floor VIII
- Clarified Visual Walkthrough for Act III
- Fix for black screen bug for The Trials floor IV
- Fix for rare bug with the final room of The Trials floor VIII
- Major revamp of visual hints in The Trial Rooms
- Simplification of key puzzles in The Trial Rooms
