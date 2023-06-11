Taking damage inflicts a visual wound somewhere on your creature's 3d model.
As a corpse is eaten from it also receives these wounds.
Wounds heal over time.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Taking damage inflicts a visual wound somewhere on your creature's 3d model.
As a corpse is eaten from it also receives these wounds.
Wounds heal over time.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update