 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Torches of Fate update for 11 June 2023

v1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11444432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed certain items not appearing in shops for sale

-Added a texture to make breakable walls easier to spot

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1259221 Depot 1259221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link