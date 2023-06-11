-Fixed certain items not appearing in shops for sale
-Added a texture to make breakable walls easier to spot
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed certain items not appearing in shops for sale
-Added a texture to make breakable walls easier to spot
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update