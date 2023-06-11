 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frogsong update for 11 June 2023

1.0.1 Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11444342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Thank you so much for all the love you've shown Frogsong in the first day! It seems a few bugs have been encountered, so we're hard at work tracking them all down. We just put out a patch that fixes some of the more pressing issues!

  • Fixed an issue where certain Steam achievements were not unlocking properly
  • Fixed skitterbud plush not being added to chest
  • Fixed the game locking while reading one of the books in the library
  • Fixed a broken camera animation during the final boss
  • Fixed a dialogue typo
  • Fixed a broken dialogue portrait
  • Fixed a certain checkpoint that would leave the player out of bounds when respawning

Another update fixing a few more bugs should be out later this week.

Thanks again!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1281861 Depot 1281861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1281862 Depot 1281862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link