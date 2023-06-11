1.0.1 Update Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
Thank you so much for all the love you've shown Frogsong in the first day! It seems a few bugs have been encountered, so we're hard at work tracking them all down. We just put out a patch that fixes some of the more pressing issues!
- Fixed an issue where certain Steam achievements were not unlocking properly
- Fixed skitterbud plush not being added to chest
- Fixed the game locking while reading one of the books in the library
- Fixed a broken camera animation during the final boss
- Fixed a dialogue typo
- Fixed a broken dialogue portrait
- Fixed a certain checkpoint that would leave the player out of bounds when respawning
Another update fixing a few more bugs should be out later this week.
Thanks again!
