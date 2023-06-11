1.0.1 Update Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

Thank you so much for all the love you've shown Frogsong in the first day! It seems a few bugs have been encountered, so we're hard at work tracking them all down. We just put out a patch that fixes some of the more pressing issues!

Fixed an issue where certain Steam achievements were not unlocking properly

Fixed skitterbud plush not being added to chest

Fixed the game locking while reading one of the books in the library

Fixed a broken camera animation during the final boss

Fixed a dialogue typo

Fixed a broken dialogue portrait

Fixed a certain checkpoint that would leave the player out of bounds when respawning

Another update fixing a few more bugs should be out later this week.

Thanks again!