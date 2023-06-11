Axe Cop - The Super Update

Are you surprised for another Axe Cop update? This one is much heavier duty than anticipated! While there is no new content, the updates in this one are quite substantial. First, the game now runs at 30fps while the original ran at 18. Things are a lot smoother and the entire game has been meticulously checked to make sure the uprate didn't harm any of the experiences in the game.

Several characters have been rebalanced, namely Bat Warthog Man and Sockarang with their move growth and a decent amount of attacks have been fixed.

Some quality of life and some other improvements have also happened. In the King of All Bad Guys, in the segment after you meet the Frog Queen you no longer need to walk all the way around to get back to the scrap machine. A new path has been made to make that portion a little smoother.



Because of how running is set up in the game, aspects of it had to change for 30fps. This opened up the possibility of making Liborg even more unique than he was before. He has part cheetah brain after all, so now he can run as fast as one! He has a fun after image effect for when he reaches that top speed.



The music and volume settings have been regrouped into a new menu to handle more settings, including adjusting the sensitivity of the autoruns. There are three degrees that should hopefully help players find a comfortable balance, a slower one that allows for less bursting into sprints between exploring or casually talking to people, the balanced speed which is what we believe to be the most approachable values, and then there's the third one which is designed to get running quickly. This feature is largely to help with some of the sneaking segments in the King of All Bad Guys. There's one jump in particular that can be quite challenging to get a running start, get into the right position and not get caught by a frog. This adjustment should make that a lot easier. In addition to that, there is now the option to turn on excessive flashing for those with sensitivity to that.

I thought the Deluxe Update was going to be the final one, but the idea to make the presentation of this game be even sharper was too tough to ignore. As a developer it's super fulfilling to know your work is in the best possible light it can be and can be more and more enjoyable to players new and old. Thank you for playing!