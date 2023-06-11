 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 11 June 2023

Update 0.5

Build 11444278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.5 update is now live! Here's the list of changes:

Gameplay

  • Most of the achievements will no longer be triggered when there are fewer than 3 people playing;
  • When the time to answer a question is almost up and no one has pressed a button yet, a short beeping sound is played;
  • When the time for a player to answer a question is up, the host announces it using text-to-speech (TTS);
  • If a menu dropdown is active and the user presses the Escape button, the dropdown now closes first, before closing the active window;
  • If a question contains both a picture and text, the picture will display for 1.5 seconds before the text appears.

Constructor

  • Fixed an issue with the index of a new round (ROUND X), where X was calculated incorrectly;
  • Fixed an issue where the upload window showed 75% progress initially when uploading a pack to Steam;
  • Fixed the layout of the THEME NAME placeholder.

Misc

  • A credits section is now available from the main menu. Take a moment to look at the list of players who made this game possible.

Enjoy the update and stay tuned for future updates!

