Update 0.5

The 0.5 update is now live! Here's the list of changes:
Gameplay
- Most of the achievements will no longer be triggered when there are fewer than 3 people playing;
- When the time to answer a question is almost up and no one has pressed a button yet, a short beeping sound is played;
- When the time for a player to answer a question is up, the host announces it using text-to-speech (TTS);
- If a menu dropdown is active and the user presses the Escape button, the dropdown now closes first, before closing the active window;
- If a question contains both a picture and text, the picture will display for 1.5 seconds before the text appears.
Constructor
- Fixed an issue with the index of a new round (ROUND X), where X was calculated incorrectly;
- Fixed an issue where the upload window showed 75% progress initially when uploading a pack to Steam;
- Fixed the layout of the THEME NAME placeholder.
Misc
- A credits section is now available from the main menu. Take a moment to look at the list of players who made this game possible.
Enjoy the update and stay tuned for future updates!
