Update 28 - Attribute calculation changes

Hi,
We revised the calculation of the following attributes:
- Regenerate Health
- Absorb Damage
- Lifesteal
- Critical Chance
- Elemental Resistance
- Attack Cooldown
The calculation was changed so that the attribute values cannot exceed 1 (displayed as 100%).
This is important because we often add more equipment or other sources of these attributes and it's a struggle to keep the total below 1.
The calculation used to work like this:
Total = percentage1 + percentage2 + percentage3
e.g. 0.6 + 0.3 + 0.1 = 1
Now it works like this:
Total = 1 - (1 - percentage1) (1 - percentage2) (1 - percentage3)
e.g. 1 - (1 - 0.6) (1 - 0.3) (1 - 0.1)
= 1 - 0.4 0.7 0.9
= 0.748
Till later,
André
