Update 28 - Attribute calculation changes

Hi,

We revised the calculation of the following attributes:

Regenerate Health

Absorb Damage

Lifesteal

Critical Chance

Elemental Resistance

Attack Cooldown

The calculation was changed so that the attribute values cannot exceed 1 (displayed as 100%).

This is important because we often add more equipment or other sources of these attributes and it's a struggle to keep the total below 1.

The calculation used to work like this:

Total = percentage1 + percentage2 + percentage3

e.g. 0.6 + 0.3 + 0.1 = 1

Now it works like this:

Total = 1 - (1 - percentage1) (1 - percentage2) (1 - percentage3)

e.g. 1 - (1 - 0.6) (1 - 0.3) (1 - 0.1)

= 1 - 0.4 0.7 0.9

= 0.748

Till later,

André