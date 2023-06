Share · View all patches · Build 11444077 · Last edited 11 June 2023 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy



-Key rebinding Option

-Voice Volume Option

-Music Volume Option

_

Changes of Previous updates:

-Bigger Triggers in Cornfield level

-50% Higher crouch speed

-Stamina Recharges 2x Faster

-Flashlight requires 50% less charging

-Higher Volume at Henry's voices

-bigger rectangle at interaction

-more direction by objective markers through lamps & lights

_

Thanks again for all your feedback.

We appreciate it.