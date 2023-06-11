- Removed the elemental resist from weapons, weapons still do type elements damage but are no longer resisted as that elemental type.
- Updated movement and fixed bugs causing the character to spin around when strafing or the camera shaking while walking backward.
- Fixed an issue causing crystal shards to be hard to target for collecting
- Increased basic mana and health regeneration for all races
- locked input when in dialog
- Added up or down arrows to quest and death indicators to better indicate target locations
- added a red circle and delay before the monster tornado spell activates giving you time to move
- Updated some UI graphic elements
- Added more respawn points around the map
- increased gravity for the player
- deactivated swimming until next patch
Isles of Etherion update for 11 June 2023
Patch 4.5.1.4 (hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
