Isles of Etherion update for 11 June 2023

Patch 4.5.1.4 (hotfix)

Patch 4.5.1.4 (hotfix) · Build 11444052

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the elemental resist from weapons, weapons still do type elements damage but are no longer resisted as that elemental type.
  • Updated movement and fixed bugs causing the character to spin around when strafing or the camera shaking while walking backward.
  • Fixed an issue causing crystal shards to be hard to target for collecting
  • Increased basic mana and health regeneration for all races
  • locked input when in dialog
  • Added up or down arrows to quest and death indicators to better indicate target locations
  • added a red circle and delay before the monster tornado spell activates giving you time to move
  • Updated some UI graphic elements
  • Added more respawn points around the map
  • increased gravity for the player
  • deactivated swimming until next patch

