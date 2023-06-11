 Skip to content

Draconia update for 11 June 2023

Patch 0.3.1.0, New Kirin Model, Crab Concept Art

Share · View all patches · Build 11444025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Option to disable/enable outlines of building parts
Added: Option to disable/enable building part health bar
Added: Nameplate scale modifier slider to UI settings
Added: Chat font size setting (currently affecting new messages only)
Added: Show compass UI option
Added: "Reset Camera" button to character creator
Added: Decay protection info to totem inventory UI
Updated: Set character stat bars to 100% when leveling up
Updated: Disabled health bar for every non player owned constructions (e.g. level design)
Updated: Doubled ore world model size
Updated: Water caustics effect
Updated: Dropped stashes now use the crystal model instead of cube model
Updated: New character creation disabled if player has 15 or more characters
Updated: Decay system now uses material based decay energy method (eg. rock, stone etc. based constructions are able to decay faster or slower per tick )
Updated: Decay system settings / variables moved to user settings in order to make it alterable by server owner / admin
Updated: Game Engine to Unreal Engine 5.2
Fixed: Photo mode's hide overlay (H) made photo mode UI permanently non-interactable
Fixed: Networking issue: Send characters in multiple bunch/packet instead of single bunch/packet if player's character count exceeds engine's array size limit (should fix connection timeout issue when a player has a lot of characters on a server)
Potential Fix: For disappearing story actors
Removed: Old decay system

And a little bonus: A few screenshots of other things that are in the making:


Concept art of our new crab.


The new Kirin model (work in progress)

You can find more on our Discord server along with a few clips of the new Ka'sai & Wyvern animations.

Found a bug? Report it here: Our Trello Board

