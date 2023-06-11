 Skip to content

Launch Director update for 11 June 2023

Day one patch notes - Launch Director V3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Launch Directors! Today's patch fixed an issue which could cause the rocket to despawn during flight on Level 4.

