Hello Launch Directors! Today's patch fixed an issue which could cause the rocket to despawn during flight on Level 4.
Launch Director update for 11 June 2023
Day one patch notes - Launch Director V3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2444891 Depot 2444891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update