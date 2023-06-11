 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simply Surivive update for 11 June 2023

Major Rewrite

Share · View all patches · Build 11443970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
As you can see this is the first update for Simply Survive. The reason being that I've been working on a lot of rewriting of the back-end systems for Enemies, Weapons, and Items. This will hopefully make it much easier to add new content with regards to items and enemies.

Change List:

  • Re-wrote most of enemy management back-end
  • Re-wrote all of weapon data
  • Adjusted Item back end to be inline with weapons and enemies
  • Added sniper weapon
  • Added 3 new Enemy types

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2373031 Depot 2373031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link