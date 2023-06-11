Major Rewrite

Hello,
As you can see this is the first update for Simply Survive. The reason being that I've been working on a lot of rewriting of the back-end systems for Enemies, Weapons, and Items. This will hopefully make it much easier to add new content with regards to items and enemies.
Change List:
- Re-wrote most of enemy management back-end
- Re-wrote all of weapon data
- Adjusted Item back end to be inline with weapons and enemies
- Added sniper weapon
- Added 3 new Enemy types
Changed files in this update