NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 11 June 2023

Minor update

reduction of "ingame" dial boxes and avatars complete.
addition of a lovely water in arcade mode (stage1)

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2254901 Depot 2254901
