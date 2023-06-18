Energy - 0.50x0275a

The system is up and running... Receiving data....

Hi all survivors, for a long time the game had an uncomfortable energy and wiring system. I've been getting a lot of feedback and I've finally fixed the situation!

I'll start with the most important thing right away, yes this is a change to the wiring and power connection system. Now every device has an In port and every energy generator has an Out port. This greatly simplifies the use of the Wiring tool. Also now you can disconnect a wire by clicking on it, there is no need to find which device or port it is connected to. Also, a lot of people have said that the power is going out too quickly. I have decided that until new power sources are added, I will reduce the power loss of all devices. Many wiring bugs were fixed and new ones were traditionally added :)

The reworking of the power system allows me to easily add new power sources in the future. I get a lot of feedback with your ideas and I enjoy exploring and thinking of ways to implement them!

The Journal has also been updated to include tutorials on some aspects of the game, such as the description of how power works.

Now let's go around the other changes:

The second important part of the update, is to add location scale optimization. You may have noticed the shaking of hands or any objects when you are a very far away from the starting point. This critical point was fixed without breaking the optimization, and in the future I will be able to expand the gameplay level and add more variety!

For fans of dynamic gameplay, an FOV setting has been added (for me, the game has a new twist)

I think let's get back to the usual list of fixes and new features:

Fixed bug with Wiring tool UI button display

Fixed bug breaking the 3D printer if you save the game while recycling it

Added access card glow

Added save sorting by date

Metal can be produced from iron in the recycler

Fixed bug with closing the chest at a distance

Added world type display

Turned device indicators to transparent while looking at them

Also fixed other minor bugs Hope you enjoy the new energy system. Thanks for your interest!