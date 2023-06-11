 Skip to content

Полигон Реальности Beta update for 11 June 2023

Update: Beta v1.2.3

Build 11443917

Changes:
-Extension of the storyline.
-Multiple graphics changes.
-Multiple bug fixes.
-Full redesign of the L-002 dimension.
-Reworked lighting system.
-Multiple UI updates.
-Enemy AI improvements.
-Repairs to the story cast scenes.
-Changes in sound effects.
-Improved visual effects.
As well as many other...

