Changes:
-Extension of the storyline.
-Multiple graphics changes.
-Multiple bug fixes.
-Full redesign of the L-002 dimension.
-Reworked lighting system.
-Multiple UI updates.
-Enemy AI improvements.
-Repairs to the story cast scenes.
-Changes in sound effects.
-Improved visual effects.
As well as many other...
Полигон Реальности Beta update for 11 June 2023
Update: Beta v1.2.3
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update