Thank You for Joining the Play Testing of Trigger Fever!

Dear Trigger Fever community,

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who applied and participated in the play testing of our exciting 2D top-down shooter arena game! Your enthusiasm and support have been truly incredible.

The play test phase has been a crucial step in refining and enhancing the gameplay experience of Trigger Fever, and your valuable feedback has played a vital role in shaping the game. We are immensely grateful for your time, effort, and dedication in helping us create the best possible version of the game.

Moving forward, we are pleased to announce that this Steam Announcement channel will serve as the official hub for all Trigger Fever updates. Here, you will find regular posts about new features, balance adjustments, upcoming content, and more. We are committed to keeping you informed and engaged throughout the journey of Trigger Fever's development.

For those who were accepted into the play test, we kindly request you to join our Discord server using the link provided below. Your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports are of utmost importance to us, as they will help us identify areas that require further refinement and ensure an exceptional gaming experience for all players. Additionally, you can access the Discord link conveniently within the game by clicking on the "Give us Feedback" button located in the main menu.

Discord Server Link: https://discord.gg/pF8symQU4x

We encourage all players, regardless of whether you participated in the play test or not, to join our Discord community. It's an excellent platform to connect with fellow Trigger Fever enthusiasts, engage in lively discussions, share strategies, and stay up to date with the latest news and announcements. We truly believe that together, we can create an amazing and vibrant community around Trigger Fever.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your support, enthusiasm, and dedication. We are excited to continue this journey with you and make Trigger Fever an unforgettable gaming experience.

See you on the battlefield!

The Trigger Fever Development Team