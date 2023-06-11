Patch 1.06a

New Feature

The game now has an "Assist Mode", accessible from the player menu.

This mode is indented for players who want an easier time with the game. (think "story mode") You can opt in for either or both of the following assistive items at any time. Opting in is a 1 way street. A KEY ITEM that can be used at any time to set the party members level to maximum (50).

An ACCESSORY that will disable all random encounters when equipped.

Both of these assists also come with 1 million gold.