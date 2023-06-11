Update 0.0.26 - Improved tutorial and more

Main Changes:

New initial tutorial. (Only appears once, but can be revisited via the pause menu.)

Fixed Mouse lag that some players were experiencing.

Moved the "End Turn" button to right, and swapped position of deck and discard piles (Better matches expectation coming from other games.)

Increased games peed in the fastest mode mode (3x to 3.5x)

Space button now pauses AND resumes the game.

Fixes:

HP start showing decimals

Unholy Crit have incorrect numbers & scaling

Garrison spawn rate calculates and displays incorrectly

Crash occurs with having too much garrison lifespan

HP bar hover tooltip area is very small

Incorrect card back when completing challenges

Memory leak when starting a new run

Player doesn't start with max HP

Increased sleep margin

For those who were having issues with mouse lag or low FPS, please let me know if this update helps, it would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks all!