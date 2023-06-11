Update 0.0.26 - Improved tutorial and more

Main Changes:
- New initial tutorial. (Only appears once, but can be revisited via the pause menu.)
- Fixed Mouse lag that some players were experiencing.
- Moved the "End Turn" button to right, and swapped position of deck and discard piles (Better matches expectation coming from other games.)
- Increased games peed in the fastest mode mode (3x to 3.5x)
- Space button now pauses AND resumes the game.
Fixes:
- HP start showing decimals
- Unholy Crit have incorrect numbers & scaling
- Garrison spawn rate calculates and displays incorrectly
- Crash occurs with having too much garrison lifespan
- HP bar hover tooltip area is very small
- Incorrect card back when completing challenges
- Memory leak when starting a new run
- Player doesn't start with max HP
- Increased sleep margin
For those who were having issues with mouse lag or low FPS, please let me know if this update helps, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks all!
Changed files in this update