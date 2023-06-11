 Skip to content

Heretic’s Fork: Probation update for 11 June 2023

Update 0.0.26 - Improved tutorial and more

Main Changes:

  • New initial tutorial. (Only appears once, but can be revisited via the pause menu.)
  • Fixed Mouse lag that some players were experiencing.
  • Moved the "End Turn" button to right, and swapped position of deck and discard piles (Better matches expectation coming from other games.)
  • Increased games peed in the fastest mode mode (3x to 3.5x)
  • Space button now pauses AND resumes the game.

Fixes:

  • HP start showing decimals
  • Unholy Crit have incorrect numbers & scaling
  • Garrison spawn rate calculates and displays incorrectly
  • Crash occurs with having too much garrison lifespan
  • HP bar hover tooltip area is very small
  • Incorrect card back when completing challenges
  • Memory leak when starting a new run
  • Player doesn't start with max HP
  • Increased sleep margin

For those who were having issues with mouse lag or low FPS, please let me know if this update helps, it would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks all!

