Bloody Hell update for 11 June 2023

Celebrating the release of the Soundtrack with an Easter Egg!!

😇Greetings bird-angels!😇

🔥To celebrate the release of the Bloody Hell Soundtrack, we have hidden a tiny Easter Egg in the game to thank the sound designers!🔥

🩸🩸🩸In case you want to Support us (the devteam), you can buy the soundtrack here!🩸🩸🩸

