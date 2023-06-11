Update, Version 20230611

English
############Content################
[Bank of the Nile]New encounter: The Tourist and The Shark.
简体中文
############Content################
【尼罗河畔】新的遭遇：游客和鲨鱼。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/b7eeb182
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
English
############Content################
[Bank of the Nile]New encounter: The Tourist and The Shark.
简体中文
############Content################
【尼罗河畔】新的遭遇：游客和鲨鱼。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/b7eeb182
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update