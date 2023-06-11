 Skip to content

UnderSupernova update for 11 June 2023

Daily Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11443735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In multi roles control mode:
Right click on an grid with enemies to provide candidate attack commands, which can automatically allocate tracking and attacks in batches;
Right click on the grid with items that can be equipped to provide candidate equipment commands, which can be automatically equipped in batches;
Right click on the grid with items that can be used as ammunition to provide candidate ammunition filling commands. You can pick up 10 corresponding ammunition in batches based on the equipment or weapons held by each character, and mark the ammunition as locked in the backpack and no longer stored back.

Changed files in this update

