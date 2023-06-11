Daily Update

In multi roles control mode:

Right click on an grid with enemies to provide candidate attack commands, which can automatically allocate tracking and attacks in batches;

Right click on the grid with items that can be equipped to provide candidate equipment commands, which can be automatically equipped in batches;

Right click on the grid with items that can be used as ammunition to provide candidate ammunition filling commands. You can pick up 10 corresponding ammunition in batches based on the equipment or weapons held by each character, and mark the ammunition as locked in the backpack and no longer stored back.