 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 11 June 2023

Update 1.98

Share · View all patches · Build 11443704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Basic performance updates.

  • Steam Deck UI updates.

  • Updated dialogue UI when you talk with NPCs.

  • Added more Ohio to the game.

Changed files in this update

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Content Depot 1583691
  • Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Linux Depot 1583692
  • Loading history…
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure Mac Depot 1583693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link