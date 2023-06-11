 Skip to content

MagicArchitect update for 11 June 2023

Emergency Update

Build 11443688

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Emergency Update:
We have determined that there may be significant issues affecting gameplay and have made logic adjustments. Primarily, we have adjusted the screen resolution and the number of enemies.

