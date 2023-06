Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the zombie turn wouldn't progress when the character is in a faint state.

Corrected an error where the zombie tooltip was incorrectly displayed in attack mode.

Adjusted so that the condition now has a greater impact on the value of clothing.

Thank you for reporting the bug! If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon