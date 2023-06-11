Cosmos Update 2.2.4 - Shattered Domain

Shattered Domain

Welcome Back Co-Pilot, we have Intel on a possible Shattered Rift about 5 light years out, Said to be opened by The Prism. We are asking this only because we have to, Can you close it? The energy readings show this rift is nothing like what we have seen before... I suggest you bring your best equipment I expect a few casualties.



New To Cosmos

New Shattered Domain Rift in which each Cosmic Echo is influenced by The Prism's grasp, causing every 3rd attack to pulse with energy releasing a devastating attack

New main menu visuals to match the new update! (along with some visual updates to help clarify the menus)

The intergalactic merchant is back with new merchandise, Interact with his store items to buy them, He also now sells Health restores for Shadow Diamonds.

Changed Artifact (Nano-Bots) to (Jar of Nano-Bots)

Updated the Collection menu to include the count of items collected in each category

Bugs Fixed

Fixed wording errors with Co-Pilot descriptions

Removed Cosmic Echo name prefix/Suffixs like "Fast Asterix of the Dragon" Ultimately these are not explained in any capacity and just are named to show the increased stats from the rift multiplier

Fixed a bug where the timer for Blinking or Using Hex missiles would constaly keep refreshing even while at maximum charges

Fixed Audio issues with the Black hole Generator Artifact that wasnt using the saved sound settings

Fixed Audio issues with multiple boss projectiles not using attenuation, These sounds show now fade at distance

Fixed issues with the back button on the missions screen in the main menu

Fixed an audio error with the resolution selection screen using the incorrect SFX and volumes

This game is still undergoing changes and each change will fix multiple issues found by the players and Myself, I hope your enjoying Cosmos as much as I am making it. Good luck out there Co-Pilot!