Share · View all patches · Build 11443509 · Last edited 11 June 2023 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This is what has changed in Early Access 1.7

• Added a screen effect to the telescopes.

• Red Viruses can now be destroyed more quickly with the Bolt Blaster.

• In W1-2 Bolt will now receive the Spring Boots and Spanner after going through the teleporter if he didn't already collect them.

• Fixed an issue in W1-B2 and W2-4 where Bolt fell through a floor.

• Removed the camera shaking effect when platforms move in W1.