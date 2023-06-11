Patch 1.06

New Feature
The game now has an "Assist Mode", accessible from the player menu.
This mode is indented for players who want an easier time with the game. (think "story mode") You can opt in for either or both of the following assistive items at any time. Opting in is a 1 way street.
- A KEY ITEM that can be used at any time to set the party members level to maximum (50).
- An ACCESSORY that will disable all random encounters when equipped.
Both of these assists also come with 1 million gold.
WARNING: Accepting either or both of these assists will disable the ability to earn Steam achievements for the remainder of the playthrough. (You are warned about this multiple times)
Chapter 4
- Fixed a bug where the player could get Cid stuck while helping fix [spoiler]the airship.[/spoiler]
- Cave of the Moon Revenant - Fixed a bug where the screen would go black and stay black if the player re-entered the dungeon after leaving.
Post-game
- The Prodigal Son sidequest - Fixed an issue where this quest couldn't be completed post-game.
