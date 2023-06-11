Patch v1.08
This patch marks the game starting to move toward a more transparent, accessible style of discovery and usability. Addition lore and mechanic explainers will be added over the next few days to hopefully give people a clearer picture of how the game works and how to best use the resources they acquire or create.
Expect a large book to appear in the smithy in the coming days that explains the mechanics behind smelting, weapon damage, trade with customers, and unlocking new materials.
Game Mechanic Clarity Improvements
Added visibility of key item stats when looking at them:
- Hovering over weapons will now display combat and pricing information for physical qualities - rune enchant properties will be added shortly.
- Hovering over chunks will now display their breakdown of the three key metal traits in this game, Weight, Durability, and Conductivity. These stats underlie all combat stats in the game, heavily influencing the damage score that drives legion progress forward. How you manage them in the smelter makes a huge difference to your progress.
- Ore nodes in the mine will now lose their ore veins (texture) when they run empty. They should recharge when the player next visits the mine.
- Added additional lighting to to the quenching trough and assembly bench tray - The tray will get a white tarp lining to further increase visibility of weapon parts tomorrow.
Bug Fixes
- Chunks will now display the correct name when leaving the smelter, and sell for the correct values. This should prevent the "everything is now Bronze" bug.
- All metal data has been restored, which should mean every metal can be forged, affect weapon damage, and have a non-zero sale price.
- Mythril will no longer become Drakryl alloy in the smelter.
- Added an additional collider to the quenching trough to prevent items lying up again st the front edge and being unable to be recovered.
- The assembly bench will no longer allow weapons to be assembled in the wrong order.
- The assembly bench no longer has issues with leaving the bench and restarting assembly later when the weapon is left in the bench. More testing needed on whether the bug persists if a partially assembled weapon is removed.
- NPCs will no longer get stuck in a sitting/lying pose if the player sleeps while they are in these states.
Changed files in this update