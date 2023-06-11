Patch v1.08

This patch marks the game starting to move toward a more transparent, accessible style of discovery and usability. Addition lore and mechanic explainers will be added over the next few days to hopefully give people a clearer picture of how the game works and how to best use the resources they acquire or create.

Expect a large book to appear in the smithy in the coming days that explains the mechanics behind smelting, weapon damage, trade with customers, and unlocking new materials.

Game Mechanic Clarity Improvements

Added visibility of key item stats when looking at them:

Hovering over weapons will now display combat and pricing information for physical qualities - rune enchant properties will be added shortly.

Hovering over chunks will now display their breakdown of the three key metal traits in this game, Weight, Durability, and Conductivity. These stats underlie all combat stats in the game, heavily influencing the damage score that drives legion progress forward. How you manage them in the smelter makes a huge difference to your progress.

Ore nodes in the mine will now lose their ore veins (texture) when they run empty. They should recharge when the player next visits the mine.

Added additional lighting to to the quenching trough and assembly bench tray - The tray will get a white tarp lining to further increase visibility of weapon parts tomorrow.

Bug Fixes