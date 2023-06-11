Re.Poly Version 0.2.7a

Hi there girls and guys. In this weeks update I assed 2 new weapon types and the mystical mount: Pegasus which is a flying mount.
Villagers can not be assigned via a specific resource anymore. You now have a villager menu in the inventory where you can manage your villages and villagers.
I hope you enjoy the update and feel free to post any bugs on the discord server :)
Update Notes Version 0.2.7a
Additions:
- Added mount: Pegasus
- Added: Pegasus spawns. Everywhere on the map but very rare
- Added: Settings for Hosted multiplayer
- Added 1 new hair variant for male characters
- Added 1 new hair variant for female characters
- Added Villager interface
- Added option to reject a villager
- Added Villager profession: Hunting
- Added Possibility to stop a gathering process
- Added weapon type: Claws
- Added weapon: Copper Claws
- Added weapon: Iron Claws
- Added weapon type: Greathammer
- Added item: Wooden Greathammer
- Added item: Stone Greathammer
- Added item: Copper Greathammer
- Added item: Iron Greathammer
Changes:
- Changed: Wooden tower is taller now (If you have NPC's on it you have to reassign them)
- Changed: The map grid will show the grid Id on each grid square now
- Changed: Gathering villagers (Woodworkers, Miners and normal gahter Villagers) will now be controlled via the villager interface
- Changed: Gathering Villagers (Woodworkers, Miners and normal gahter Villagers) Will now harvest only one specific selected resource instead of all possible
- Changed: Punching animations are a bit better now
- Changed: Villagers can not be assigned to resources anymore. Instead you have the Villager menu in the Inventory
Fixes:
- Fixed: Villagers can not be controlled from guild members
- Fixed: Fort towers that are standing in the world (The Forts for example) Are assignable for Villagers
- Fixed: Goblin and troll foot bumping
- Fixed: Mounts will not get hurt when they are hungry
- Fixed: Fire sounds are too loud
- Should be fixed: Map icons are very big sometimes
- Fixed: Wrong character customization info and display in the main menu
- Fixed: Wrong left hand placement on shovels
Changed files in this update