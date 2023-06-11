Re.Poly Version 0.2.7a

Hi there girls and guys. In this weeks update I assed 2 new weapon types and the mystical mount: Pegasus which is a flying mount.

Villagers can not be assigned via a specific resource anymore. You now have a villager menu in the inventory where you can manage your villages and villagers.

I hope you enjoy the update and feel free to post any bugs on the discord server :)

Update Notes Version 0.2.7a

Additions:

Added mount: Pegasus

Added: Pegasus spawns. Everywhere on the map but very rare

Added: Settings for Hosted multiplayer

Added 1 new hair variant for male characters

Added 1 new hair variant for female characters

Added Villager interface

Added option to reject a villager

Added Villager profession: Hunting

Added Possibility to stop a gathering process

Added weapon type: Claws

Added weapon: Copper Claws

Added weapon: Iron Claws

Added weapon type: Greathammer

Added item: Wooden Greathammer

Added item: Stone Greathammer

Added item: Copper Greathammer

Added item: Iron Greathammer

Changes:

Changed: Wooden tower is taller now (If you have NPC's on it you have to reassign them)

Changed: The map grid will show the grid Id on each grid square now

Changed: Gathering villagers (Woodworkers, Miners and normal gahter Villagers) will now be controlled via the villager interface

Changed: Gathering Villagers (Woodworkers, Miners and normal gahter Villagers) Will now harvest only one specific selected resource instead of all possible

Changed: Punching animations are a bit better now

Changed: Villagers can not be assigned to resources anymore. Instead you have the Villager menu in the Inventory

Fixes: