 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Re.Poly update for 11 June 2023

Re.Poly Version 0.2.7a

Share · View all patches · Build 11443349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there girls and guys. In this weeks update I assed 2 new weapon types and the mystical mount: Pegasus which is a flying mount.

Villagers can not be assigned via a specific resource anymore. You now have a villager menu in the inventory where you can manage your villages and villagers.

I hope you enjoy the update and feel free to post any bugs on the discord server :)

Update Notes Version 0.2.7a

Additions:

  • Added mount: Pegasus
  • Added: Pegasus spawns. Everywhere on the map but very rare
  • Added: Settings for Hosted multiplayer
  • Added 1 new hair variant for male characters
  • Added 1 new hair variant for female characters
  • Added Villager interface
  • Added option to reject a villager
  • Added Villager profession: Hunting
  • Added Possibility to stop a gathering process
  • Added weapon type: Claws
  • Added weapon: Copper Claws
  • Added weapon: Iron Claws
  • Added weapon type: Greathammer
  • Added item: Wooden Greathammer
  • Added item: Stone Greathammer
  • Added item: Copper Greathammer
  • Added item: Iron Greathammer

Changes:

  • Changed: Wooden tower is taller now (If you have NPC's on it you have to reassign them)
  • Changed: The map grid will show the grid Id on each grid square now
  • Changed: Gathering villagers (Woodworkers, Miners and normal gahter Villagers) will now be controlled via the villager interface
  • Changed: Gathering Villagers (Woodworkers, Miners and normal gahter Villagers) Will now harvest only one specific selected resource instead of all possible
  • Changed: Punching animations are a bit better now
  • Changed: Villagers can not be assigned to resources anymore. Instead you have the Villager menu in the Inventory

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Villagers can not be controlled from guild members
  • Fixed: Fort towers that are standing in the world (The Forts for example) Are assignable for Villagers
  • Fixed: Goblin and troll foot bumping
  • Fixed: Mounts will not get hurt when they are hungry
  • Fixed: Fire sounds are too loud
  • Should be fixed: Map icons are very big sometimes
  • Fixed: Wrong character customization info and display in the main menu
  • Fixed: Wrong left hand placement on shovels

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Experimental Depot 970302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link