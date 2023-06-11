1.3 Electricity

Hi and welcome everybody to our weekly devlog. This week I have some exciting news to share with you, Electric element is being added to the game!!!. Electric element creates electricity around themselves dealing damage to both terrain and players, also it spreads on the water!!!

Besides the most exciting electric element, I have a few other changes to share with you:

The maximal amount of water that can stack on a player has been lowered. Now both UI and in-game sorcerer have an animation for being hit. When turning to left or right your in-game character will react and also turn to that side! Artefact game mode has been repaired (I'm sorry for its temporary malfunction, sadly some files have gone missing due to big increments in the latest workflow surrounding the game causing said malfunction). Rooms in the artefact lobby now no longer go out of their bracket. The timing of the end animation on spells has been improved. And from now spells after hitting an object don't go further.

Thank you for reading this week's devlog!!!

I hope you have a superb week!!!

Ill-Fated Studios Lededev