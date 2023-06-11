 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune It Out update for 11 June 2023

1.3 Electricity

Share · View all patches · Build 11443335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi and welcome everybody to our weekly devlog. This week I have some exciting news to share with you, Electric element is being added to the game!!!. Electric element creates electricity around themselves dealing damage to both terrain and players, also it spreads on the water!!!

Besides the most exciting electric element, I have a few other changes to share with you:
The maximal amount of water that can stack on a player has been lowered. Now both UI and in-game sorcerer have an animation for being hit. When turning to left or right your in-game character will react and also turn to that side! Artefact game mode has been repaired (I'm sorry for its temporary malfunction, sadly some files have gone missing due to big increments in the latest workflow surrounding the game causing said malfunction). Rooms in the artefact lobby now no longer go out of their bracket. The timing of the end animation on spells has been improved. And from now spells after hitting an object don't go further.

Thank you for reading this week's devlog!!!
I hope you have a superb week!!!
Ill-Fated Studios Lededev

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2213911 Depot 2213911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link