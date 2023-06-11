 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 11 June 2023

V1.4.21

Build 11443323

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Improve the attributes of endless road monsters.
  2. Improve the monster experience of Endless Road.
  3. Add endless road rewards.
    Reward conditions: The highest number of layers exceeds the corresponding number of layers, and rewards are obtained every hour.
    100 floors 10000000 gold coins
    200 floors, 1000 refining stones
    300 floors 1 +9 gems
    400 floors 10R coins
    500 floors, 1 soul stone

