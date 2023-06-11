- Improve the attributes of endless road monsters.
- Improve the monster experience of Endless Road.
- Add endless road rewards.
Reward conditions: The highest number of layers exceeds the corresponding number of layers, and rewards are obtained every hour.
100 floors 10000000 gold coins
200 floors, 1000 refining stones
300 floors 1 +9 gems
400 floors 10R coins
500 floors, 1 soul stone
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 11 June 2023
V1.4.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
