Lion Quest 1.5.0 – The 2023 Update



...And we're back. Lion Quest returns with a new update for 2023 and yes, it's been a while. I've been sorting out a couple of bugs that were bugging me with this game and now here we are. Lion Quest 1.5.0 is live and here's what has changed:

All switches swapped to pinhweels. In terms of mechanical changes, this is the most notable improvement to the game. I've taken the pinwheel switch design from Lion Quest Infinity and retroactively fitted it across all switch instances here too. This means that switches still look the same, but now when you jump into them they spin (like a pinwheel) making it much clearer that you're interacting with them. If you jump into a single-use switch for a second time it now explodes, making it much clearer that you're now done with that switch.

New input system. This solves a whole bunch of issues for me as all three versions of the game (Windows/ Mac/ Linux) now use the same input system. What this means for you is support for more controllers, consistent input controls on Mac, and rumble support on Linux. Oh, and better keyboard support (you can now use WASD for input in the 1 player game).

Keyboard and controller button glyphs. These are now used when presenting tutorial information on-screen. The game also automatically detects if you're using an Xbox or PlayStation controller and shows the appropriate icons.

Music optimisations to stream high quality audio without compromising the game's performance

These are the most significant changes but there's also many more smaller tweaks that have been made which are as follows:

Revised text on options screen

Fix for returning to menu from Tutorial 5 level

Mouse support for pause menu

A lot of text assets have been swapped to high-res

Removed the use of the F button for toggling fullscreen (this is mostly because F is dangerously close to the D key, which is now a problem that WASD input is supported).

Improved game performance

New mix for Outer Space level music

Engine upgrade

That's all for today. Thanks for reading, thanks for playing.