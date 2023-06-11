 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grand Emprise: Prologue update for 11 June 2023

Improvements & Fixes (June 11)

Share · View all patches · Build 11443223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, I released an update with some improvements and fixes that you requested!

  • Fixed Elephant does too much knockback. (T-Rex knockback was fixed in a previous patch)
  • Fixed the Unstuck button in the Dinosaur Era.
  • Fixed rebinded keys get reset on game restart.
  • Fixed animals sometimes spawn/climb on steep mountains.
  • Slightly re-balanced the amount of Hide that Dinosaurs drop.
  • Fixed text boxes in some languages are too short for the text.

If you want to help out please don’t forget to leave a Steam review. The game went viral in China and most of those players negative reviewed which unfortunately really tanked our overall score. Any extra review helps.

Keep sending me constructive feedback of specific things you want to see improved, either on the Steam forums or on Discord (linked on the store page).
Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2435761 Depot 2435761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link