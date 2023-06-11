Improvements & Fixes (June 11)

Hi, I released an update with some improvements and fixes that you requested!

Fixed Elephant does too much knockback. (T-Rex knockback was fixed in a previous patch)

Fixed the Unstuck button in the Dinosaur Era.

Fixed rebinded keys get reset on game restart.

Fixed animals sometimes spawn/climb on steep mountains.

Slightly re-balanced the amount of Hide that Dinosaurs drop.

Fixed text boxes in some languages are too short for the text.

If you want to help out please don’t forget to leave a Steam review. The game went viral in China and most of those players negative reviewed which unfortunately really tanked our overall score. Any extra review helps.

Keep sending me constructive feedback of specific things you want to see improved, either on the Steam forums or on Discord (linked on the store page).

Thanks!