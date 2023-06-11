 Skip to content

Neko Loop update for 11 June 2023

Patch v0.53.3ea - 11 June 2023 - Hotfix

Patch v0.53.3ea - 11 June 2023 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed bug in the calculation of maximum skills for a tier in the skill tree that, in addition to displaying an incorrect count, could block the progress of certain achievements. (Only affected certain old saved games)
  • Corrected an issue that didn't display the final categories of the skill tree in the appropriate language in Infinite Mode.
  • Fixed a bug that caused overlapping or misplaced structures to appear when attempting to create a new automatic construction but there was no space available for it.

