 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

START AGAIN: a prologue update for 11 June 2023

Version 1.6 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 11443144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.6 is live in both English and Japanese! I mostly fixed one tiny continuity issue so it fits with In Stars and Time's new, improved mythos. Is it a reason for you to replay the whole game? I mean, maybe! (Not really but you do you)

By the way, did you know START AGAIN: a prologue is getting a full game? That's right! It's In Stars and Time, and it'll be out this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 4/5!!! You should wishlist it on Steam​ if you are craving more Siffrin timeloop adventures ;>

Changed files in this update

START AGAIN: a prologue_Japanese Depot 1691422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link