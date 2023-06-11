Version 1.6 is out!

Version 1.6 is live in both English and Japanese! I mostly fixed one tiny continuity issue so it fits with In Stars and Time's new, improved mythos. Is it a reason for you to replay the whole game? I mean, maybe! (Not really but you do you)

By the way, did you know START AGAIN: a prologue is getting a full game? That's right! It's In Stars and Time, and it'll be out this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Playstation 4/5!!! You should wishlist it on Steam​ if you are craving more Siffrin timeloop adventures ;>